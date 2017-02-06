Hrithik Roshan does Kaabil victory dance, Tiger Shroff joins him. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff dance to the tunes of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff dance to the tunes of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain.

Tiger Shroff is a self-proclaimed Hrithik Roshan fan. He has never shied away from accepting that as an actor and a dancer, he takes inspiration from legendary Michael Jackson and the Kaabil star Hrithik. Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Hrithik and Tiger were on stage together and did a victory dance for the success of recent release Kaabil.

The event became a bit more special when Hrithik made Tiger do the iconic step from his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The two set the stage on fire, and the viewers are just not able to decide who did the victory dance better.

Kaabil, which has entered the 100-crore club recently, is winning hearts of its audience across the world. Hrithik, along with his co-star Yami Gautam, has been extensively promoting the film, post the release too.

On the other hand, Tiger is prepping up for the release of Munna Michael. While Munna is played by Tiger, Michael is rumoured to be the villain of the film, and played by Rohit Roy who was also the antagonist in Kaabil. Well, the two even had a brief conversation on Twitter where the Baaghi actor referred Ronit as a ‘bad guy.’

Abhi tak #Kaabil nahi hu…but always an honor to stand next to one of my greatest inspirations. #congrats @iHrithik sir #victorydance pic.twitter.com/5JFbqu8uHa — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 5, 2017

Rohit wrote, “Aap bahut #Kaabil hain aur aake chal kar aur #Kaabil banein ye meri shubh kamnayein hain.. god bless u tiger”, to which Tiger replied, “Thank you so much! I hated you in the film you were so good! Congratulations on all the success!”‘

Thank you so much! I hated you in the film you were so good! Congratulations on all the success! http://t.co/Fbo6WQLy4L — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 6, 2017

Aap bahut #Kaabil hain aur aake chal kar aur #Kaabil banein ye meri shubh kamnayein hain.. god bless u tiger http://t.co/TwkV9mb2hM — Rohit ‘KAABIL’ Roy (@rohitroy500) February 6, 2017

Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who for the first time will be seen matching steps with Tiger Shroff in one of its songs. The film is scheduled for a July 7 release.

