Dear Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela is a big fan and this long note is proof. See photos

Hrithik Roshan and Urvashi Rautela have worked together in just one film, but it seems that the actor has made this young Miss Universe India a big fan of his. Urvashi lately got to meet Hrithik at his father Rakesh Roshan’s birthday bash and now she took to Instagram to share a long note for Hrithik and we see that she is totally in awe of the actor.

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture with her Kaabil co-star, in which she was seen in an item number Haseeno Ka Deewana, and wrote a long message for the actor. “@hrithikroshan Your passion to make a difference in the world is unbelievable. You put your heart and soul into your endeavors and surpass any personal goal you could have set. Watching you do what you love and watching you make a difference in the lives of others is an incredible experience.You inspire me to be the best version of myself. I look up to you. I feel that more people should strive to have the strength and passion that you exemplify in everyday life. I have never been more proud to know someone and to call someone my role model. You have taught me so many things and I want to thank you. Thank you for inspiring me in life. Thank you for making me want to be a better person. #instagood #inspiration,” reads the post.

Well, this note will certainly make Hrithik Roshan all happy, who is again in news after his ex Kangana Ranaut asked him to apologise for the allegations he made on her in past.

See the long note Urvashi Rautela shared for Hrithik Roshan:

Urvashi Rautela also shared a click posing with Hrithik and sister Sunaina Roshan. “Just like the sun ..You spread warmth and inspire life just by being you @hrithikroshan . #kaabil #birthday #night with beautiful people lovely @suro22 . In @nehaagarwalofficial @instagladucame @fendi,” wrote Urvashi.

We saw many inside picutres from Hrithik’s daddy Rakesh Roshan’s birthday bash but this seems to be a special one.

