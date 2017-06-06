Hrithik Roshan to play mathematician and Super 30 helmer Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl directed biopic?

Hrithik Roshan is set for his biopic debut. The actor will play a math wizard and Vikas Bahl-directed the film’s tentative title Super 30 comes from the name of the coaching center that Anand Kumar runs in Patna. Hrithik Roshan is set for his biopic debut. The actor will play a math wizard and Vikas Bahl-directed the film’s tentative title Super 30 comes from the name of the coaching center that Anand Kumar runs in Patna.

We have seen Hrithik Roshan playing a number of roles in the past, from his macho and cool characters to his recent performance backed Kaabil, where we saw him playing a blind man to perfection. The actor even went through a low phase when he hit headlines more for his personal tiffs last year. But now he seems to be back in action. If reports are to be believed, the actor is set to make his debut in the biopic genre. Yes, you read that right. Speculations suggest that Hrithik has already signed his next film which is a Vikas Bahl film tentatively titled Super 30. The biopic is a story based on the real life Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar.

A report by Mumbai Mirror confirmed the news about Hrithik Roshan’s biopic debut. The actor will play a math wizard and the film’s tentative title Super 30 comes from the name of the coaching center that Anand Kumar runs in Patna. The same report also said that the film will showcase Anand’s rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program.

The program which began in 2002 is for IIT aspirants and has a great success rate. The 44-year-old mathematician coaches economically impoverished students for IIT-JEE . Anand started this program with the aim to groom IIT aspirants who couldn’t afford the tuition fees and till date he has just devoted his life in doing so.

From playing a superhero, to a special child, Hrithik has explored all the genres in dance, action, comedy and drama. But how well will this new genre roll out and what challenge will playing the character of a mathematician bring for the star needs to be seen.

Hrithik, father of two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, is said to soon begin preparing for the film.

