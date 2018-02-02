Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer to release on October 2, 2019

Apparently, Hrithik will be a “guru” of Tiger Shroff in the film. Apparently, Hrithik will be a “guru” of Tiger Shroff in the film.

Siddharth Anand is all set to direct a film with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. Hrithik Roshan will, reportedly, play the guru of Tiger Shroff in the film. Vaani Kapoor’s role is yet unknown but we can expect her to be Tiger Shroff’s love-interest. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the filming is expected to begin in August this year and should conclude by February 2019 end. The yet-untitled film is set for an October 2, 2019 release.

“#BreakingNews: Yash Raj’s Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff – Vaani Kapoor starrer [not titled yet] to release on Wednesday, 2 Oct 2019 [Gandhi Jayanti]… Directed by Siddharth Anand… Produced by Aditya Chopra… It will be a 5-day extended weekend,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

He also followed up the above tweet with, “More on Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff – Vaani Kapoor starrer: Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in this thriller… Filming to begin in Aug 2018… Shooting will conclude by Feb-end 2019.”

Although we do not have an idea as to what this film will be about, but we can guess and speculate. Hrithik is supposed to be a “guru” of Tiger Shroff in the film, but we do not think he would be a guru in Hindu mythology sense. We may expect him to be trainer or teacher of some sort, like of martial arts. Both the actors have done a lot of action in their films, and both have the figure required to punch and kick baddies.

That is the best we can guess. This is just an announcement, so we have a long wait ahead for the first look teaser or trailer. For now, the film looks promising.

