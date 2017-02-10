Hrithik Roshan talks about why it is important to let kids make their own decisions

Hrithik Roshan talks about the importance of letting kids make their own choice. Hrithik Roshan talks about the importance of letting kids make their own choice.

Hrithik Roshan may be a hands-on father, but the actor says when it comes to deciding things for his kids, he lets them take a call. The 43-year-old Kaabil star, who has sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with ex wife Sussanne Khan, says it is important to let children make their own decisions as this is the only way to teach them the difference between right and wrong.

“My kids have their own mind. I let them take their own decisions as it’s important. For example, if they fall they should be like ‘I should listen to my dad more’ or if they don’t they shouldn’t blame me either with how ‘Their friends went there but did not fall’,” Hrithik told PTI.

The actor says he has always made sure to be honest with his kids and that encourages them to be honest with him. “I am very honest with my kids and so even they are honest with me. They rate me as an actor, they say if it’s (film and my performance) is good or when it’s not mindblowing.”

Hrithik says movies do interest his sons, but it is not the only thing they follow. “I don’t sit and read myself so even they don’t follow. They (kids) do a lot of things like learning skiing, to play guitar, football; and it’s nice. Childhood is best when you don’t have any tension and do whatever you want to do.”