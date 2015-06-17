Hrithik Roshan to train to fight with tigers for ‘Mohenjo Daro’

“There are combat scenes between Hritrhik Roshan and tigers in Mohenjo Daro. So I’m training him to build the right body for these kinds of sequences,” said Satyajit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan will be fighting with tigers in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s “Mohenjo Daro” and the actor is currently being trained by celebrity fitness trainer Satyajit Chaurasia.

“The script of Mohenjo Daro is superb. Hrithik is my friend and he has shared with me the details of the body shots and other sequences while working out. There are combat scenes between him and tigers in the film. So I’m training him to build the right body for these kinds of sequences,” Satyajit told IANS in an exclusive interview.

Talking about Hrithik’s fitness regime, Satyajit said that the actor is “extremely fond of exercising”.

“For him, it is a stress-buster which gives him a lot of delight. So I try to give him numerous workout drills to keep him happy. He has worked really hard for ‘Mohenjo Daro’ with a lot of planning and his body is looking perfect in the film,” he said.

One of the most renowned fitness experts in Bollywood, Satyajit was the brain behind actor Aamir Khan’s eight-pack abs in “Ghajini” and has trained several renowned personalities like Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Deol among others.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, “Mohenjo Daro” is an epic love story set in the Indus Valley civilization. It is being extensively shot in Bhuj.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App