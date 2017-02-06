Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan spent a lazy Sunday with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna. Their pic will make your Monday better

Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan were later seen attending the special screening of Akshay’s upcoming film Jolly LLB 2. Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan were later seen attending the special screening of Akshay’s upcoming film Jolly LLB 2.

If there is one Bollywood former couple which is setting up friendship goals almost every day, it is Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. The two are seen together often and remain best of friends. On Sunday as well, when Hrithik Roshan was seen hanging out with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, it was Sussanne Khan who was with them. Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi were also in the picture.

The six looked great together and their Sunday vibes are the kind that is bound to make your day better, even if it is a blue Monday.

Akshay, Twinkle, Sussanne and Hrithik were later seen attending the special screening of Akshay’s upcoming film Jolly LLB 2, which is set to release of February 10.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne keep sharing their pictures together as well as with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two have said in the past that their first priority is their sons and had pooh-poohed speculation of getting back together.

Akshay and Twinkle probably have one of the strongest marriages in Bollywood. Their appearance on Koffee With Karan showed their bond and rather unique relationship the Khiladi and Mrs Funnybones share.

Hrithik and Akshay remain good friends despite their films Rustom and Mohenjo Daro clashing at the box office in 2016. While Mohenjo Daro sank, Akshay’s Rustom was one of the big hits of the year and even went on to earn over Rs 100 crore.

