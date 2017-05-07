Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan spend family time with sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. See pics

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan on a movie outing with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan on a movie outing with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan might have parted ways but their friendship is still as strong as ever. The two have often been caught spending some quality time as friends or as a family with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Though they refuse to be clicked together but their pictures on social media post their split are enough to raise curiosity among the actor’s fans. On Saturday, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen together. While Sussanne left the place in hurry with her kids, Hrithik came a bit later.

Earlier, they were spotted at Sanjay Dutt’s house for a bash. Sanjay had organised a party for his close friends for celebrations of his comeback film, Bhoomi shoot’s completion. Hrithik was seen attending the party with Sussanne. Earlier, when the actor was questioned about his association with Sussanne post-separation, the actor told a leading daily, “Sussanne and I are friends. We still love and care for each other. That’s about all. As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I’ve grown very fond of them.”

The Kaabil actor also said that he is not looking for love anymore. He says there are no spaces left to be filled. “I am surprised that I don’t need that (love). I am not saying that I don’t enjoy the company of women, I enjoy that a lot in my life, but I don’t feel I need to fill any spaces. I am really leading a full life.”

Hrithik and Sussanne are experiencing success individually. Hrithik had a great start this year with Kaabil, which went on to become a hit despite the clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Sussanne, on the other hand, is doing really well on the interior designing front. She has even become the face of a leading online brand along with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

