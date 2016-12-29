Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan holiday with sons in Dubai and the photos will give their fans hope. See pics

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are holidaying with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are holidaying with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce came as a bolt from the blue for their fans. Considered one of the strongest marriages in Bollywood, the two called it quits two years ago. However, the two have stayed friends and their latest pictures of a family vacation from Dubai are a proof of that. Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen having some beach fun with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and the family pic is beauty itself.

Hrithik earlier celebrated Christmas with his sons in the French Alps and now the trio is in sun-kissed Dubai to ring in the New Year where Sussanne is present with her family. The vibes one gets from the photos are happy ones. Sussanne captioned the photo, “A very beautiful day..😇😊❤🌈#happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife.”

This is the second public appearance by the family in the past one month. Earlier, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen having dinner with their sons at a Dubai restaurant. They left in the same car and looked happy and comfortable in each other’s company. However, Sussanne has time and again ruled out a reconciliation between the two. “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority,” she had said in an interview to a website.

Earlier, when people saw Hrithik in a picture while Sussanne was holidaying with her sons abroad, she had said, “Like I always said, Hrithik and I are parents first and have to be in-sync regarding our priorities as parents in order to make sure our boys get the best upbringing. They are and always will be our main priority. So the two of us having lunch with them doesn’t mean we are holidaying together.”

From then to a holiday together, it seems things have actually improved between the two and we cannot be happier. Sussanne posted other images as well.

And earlier, Hrithik spent Christmas skiing in French Alps with his sons…

MERRY CHRISTMAS! Sending u all BRIGHT LIGHT n LOVE. – from the Roshans. pic.twitter.com/uXKk3zB5NI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 25, 2016

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Kaabil on January 25. The film also stars Yami Gautam and both are playing visually-challenged characters in the film. The film will clash with Shah Rukh-starrer Raees.

