Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s family vacation is way too much fun, see pics

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan appear to have put their differences behind them as they holiday with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Dubai. The couple, which called it quits in 2013, continues to put their responsibility as parents beyond anything else. Taking time off Kabil promotions, Hrithik joined ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his two sons in Dubai. And Sussanne is keeping us all updated with what a fab time this family is having.

While she first shared a beach image where Hrithik and Sussanne were seen having a whale of a time with their kids, Friday took them to an entertainment park. Sussanne shared the image with the caption, “Family pack meets ghostbusters and the best ride on the planet…Krrish at parks⚡️⚡️⚡️ the day about palm trees & eighty degrees 🌵🐪🌟🌈😇😊❤🌤 #dublife #familiasempre #threedaysto2017❤.”

Sussanne and our Krrish could be seen posing with men dressed as ghostbusters along with many children, including Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne has shared other images of the family vacation too.

This is the second public appearance by the family in the past one month. Earlier, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen having dinner with their sons at a Dubai restaurant. They posed for pictures and looked comfortable in each other’s company.

However, Sussanne has time and again ruled out a reconciliation between the two. “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority,” she had said in an interview to a website.

