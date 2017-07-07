Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan are no more the perfect couple, but they are still the perfect parents of Bollywood. See photos

Hrithik Roshan went for another holiday with sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan went for another holiday with sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan is one actor who can make women of any age, go weak in their knees with his debonair personality. And the fact that he is a doting dad too, only makes him all the more irresistible. His near perfect persona makes us lose our hearts to this ‘Kaabil’ actor even after him being away from action from last six months. We adore him for the way he plays father to his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Neither it is Father’s Day today nor it is the actor’s birthday. Instead, it is Hrithik’s Instagram account which has made us sing his praise for playing the role of father in real life too. Just when we were thinking that the father-son trio is finally out of their vacation mood post Hrehaan and Hridhaan’s summer vacations, the superhero of Bollywood evoked a myriad of emotions with a new set of pictures.

Hrithik flew to Orlando to spend some family time with his sons, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and family friends Sonali Bendre and her son, and Gayatri Joshi. The next destination of this fun gang was Canada. It is from here that we got to see Hrithik playing and laughing with his bundle of joys amidst the snow clad mountains “There’s greater joy in unbridled laughter with these guys than the best shot I’ve ever given. You can’t be the best if you don’t give your best to everything you do,” wrote Hrithik along with the pictures.

A magical experience is made even more special when it’s shared with the ones you love. #Orlando#UniversalStudios#SummerVacaypic.twitter.com/yPBbi1zzEz — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 1, 2017

Ever since their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have been sharing a healthy relationship with each other. The two have also not let their separation affect their sons. They are regularly spotted spending quality time with them. And after their daddy dearest took them around Miami, Cape of Good Hope in South Africa and several other destinations, Hrehaan and Hridhaan have become what Hrithik has always wanted them to be, adventurous just like him. The pictures which Sussanne has posted on her Instagram too are a testimony of them being a happy family.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd