Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan join Karan Johar’s New York party post IIFA 2017

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan catch up again in New York. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan catch up again in New York.

Sussanne Khan has been spending some quality time with her kids, Hrehaan and Hredhaan, in New York. She has been sharing some pictures from her summer vacations and recently, we saw her having a gala time with her buddies from the film industry, post the IIFA 2017 award show which was happening in the city. Susanne shared a picture which had IIFA host Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and a few others. But it was Hrithik Roshan who caught our attention.

Sussanne and Hrithik share a good bond and have been spotted together even after their divorce. What makes us wonder is the fact that what was Hrithik Roshan doing in New York. The actor ditched IIFA this year, joining a long list of celebrities who did not attend the awards show. But it seems Hrithik was in the city to meet his sons and “friend” Susanne, and spend some time with each other.

Sussanne shared a group picture and wrote, “I am Eve and this is the big apple.” On the work front, while Susanne has been doing really well as an interior designer, Hrithik is set to make his debut in the biopic genre. Speculations suggest that Hrithik has already signed his next film, a biopic on Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar. Meanwhile, the makers of Hrithik’s Kaabil has been approached by 20th Century Fox for a Hollywood remake.

Sussanne and Hrithik might have parted ways and no more fall in the category of ‘perfect couple’ but the two often give us goals for being the perfect parents. While media keeps a close eye on their relationship, the two have always shared good words about each other.

