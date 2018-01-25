Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 gets a new release date

Super 30 now to release on January 25, 2019. Super 30 now to release on January 25, 2019.

After Karan Johar announced that his production venture Student of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, would land at the theaters on November 23 this year, the makers of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 have, reportedly, moved the release date to January 25, 2019. The biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar was earlier scheduled for a November 23 release.

The news about Super 30’s postponement was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter and wrote, “#Super30, the Anand Kumar biopic that was slated for release on 23 Nov 2018, will now release on 25 Jan 2019… Stars Hrithik Roshan… Directed by Vikas Bahl… #RepublicDayWeekend”

Hrithik has also started shooting for this ambitious project. On the occasion of Basant Panchmi, the actor tweeted, “On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort.”

Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Anand, who is based in Patna, is popular for tutoring IIT aspirants who belong to a less privileged background.

Anand had earlier said in an interview that he thinks Hrithik Roshan is the best actor to portray him on screen. The mathematician had said that he is hopeful about the film since Hrithik is deeply passionate about the project.

The film is written and directed by Queen fame Vikas Bahl.

