Hrithik Roshan reveals how his sons bribe him with food to hide their mischief. See photo

Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan might not be active on-screen right now, but the actor keeps updating his fans with a constant dose of his personal life. Hrithik shared an adorable picture of his two kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan on Instagram. He also shared a snapshot of their conversation and it’s funny. Both Hrehaan and Hridhaan are in a pool with a broken camera in their hand. Hrithik captioned the picture as, “Ridz: Is it supposed to do that? Ray: No dude, you broke it. Ridz: Should we tell dad? Ray: No way. We need to hide this. Ridz: He’s going to see! Ray: Nah, we’ll go tell him we are hungry. Ridz: But he’s going to see! Ray: Arey we’ll talk about food. He’s not going to see anything else. #Machievellisinthemaking #foodismyblindspot”.

Going by this conversation, one can see that even if Hrithik’s kids indulge in mischief, the actor can soon forget about it if they talk about food. This tells us how much the actor loves his food and he can easily ignore any naughtiness if his kids talk about food.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Hrithik was Siddharth Anand’s first choice for Rambo that is now being done by Tiger Shroff. Siddharth, who directed Hrithik in Bang Bang, a remake of Hollywood film Knight and Day, cleared the air and said the actor didn’t want to do another remake. “Hrithik and I have an equation or a relationship which is of great trust and respect, and the fact is that we are constantly talking about doing something together. We almost did ‘Fighter’ together, which eventually didn’t happen last year,” Siddharth told IANS.

“Also Hrithik would be really a great choice for a character like Rambo but he didn’t want to do another remake after ‘Knight and Day’. So we’re working on something else,” the director added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd