Hrithik Roshan’s ‘quest for perfect pic’ leaves son Hrehaan and Hridhaan feeling hungry

Unfazed with all the hullabaloo around Kangana Ranaut’s explosive interviews, Hrithik Roshan is living life just the way he likes it. The Kaabil actor is in a happy space with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On Monday, the actor shared a photo of his boys’ night out on his Instagram account which had all the men looking debonair and handsome in their black jacket and white shirt. But the perfect click was not taken in the first attempt itself. As Hrithik says, “The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials,” it took the man behind the lens many shots to convince Hrithik for the best one.

Though Hrithik was in the quest of a perfect photo with sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan were more interested in the food. Well, this is what the caption of the photo suggests. Captioning the photo, Hrithik wrote, “The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials. My kids aren’t amused. PS: Shoutout to Vicky and his amazing boys Vihaan and Yuvaan. #boysnightout #dadcanwestopclickingpicsnow #wearehungry.”

Presumably, for daddy Hrithik, the perfect frame is the one which he shares with his two sons. Earlier too, he has shared many pictures with the apples of his eyes and what has made the posts interesting are the captions Hrithik chooses to give the candid clicks. His every post with his sons has a story to tell which turns out to be an interesting read for his many followers.

On the work front, Hrithik might be seen doing a biopic next, which is tentatively being titled Super 30. It is named after the coaching centre Anand Kumar runs in Patna. Anand had started Super 30 programme to coach economically impoverished students for IIT-JEE. The film will also focus on his journey of starting Super 30 and how devoted his life to grooming the IIT aspirants.

