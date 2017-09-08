Hrithik Roshan on sister’s fat to fit transformation: Impossible is nothing

Hrithik Roshan praises sister Sunaina for her transformation into a fit lady. Hrithik Roshan praises sister Sunaina for her transformation into a fit lady.

Hrithik Roshan presumably is least affected by what Kangana Ranaut said about him and his father Rakesh Roshan during her interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. The actor, who is often spotted spending time with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan and has always been a dedicated father, son and brother, is presently proud of his sister Sunaina Roshan who has undergone a massive transformation.

Hrithik posted a before and after photo of Sunaina. In the before photo, Sunaina is seen with a paunch and in the after image, Sunaina who is two years elder to Hrithik has emerged as a pretty lady with a fit body. After her transformation, Rakesh Roshan’s daughter looks ravishing in her black dress. But after seeing the change in his sister, the Kaabil actor has realised that there is nothing impossible in this world. Sharing the photo of his sister, Hrithik wrote, “Now that’s what I call a transformation!! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing.”

Now that’s what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

Hrithik has talked about his sister with a sense of pride always. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com Hrithik has said how Sunaina has contributed to his acting career. “There are so many times when I think of her when I’m facing the camera. I think of my sister because she is the greatest love of all. I know she is the one person who will be by my side no matter what. And at the same time, she will never be afraid to tell me that I am wrong. She has integrity as well as the power to love,” said Hrithik.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s biopic on Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar.

