Hrithik Roshan on Bengaluru molestation: It’s sad and we all bear responsibility

Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep regret at the Bengaluru molestation incident that has left the entire nation shocked.

Speaking at the song launch of Kaabil’s new song Mon Amour, Hrithik said, “It is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we all must do something about that. I feel very strongly as a father as a member of the society that if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me then I definitely must be impacted, must be affected and I must do something about it.”

Various other Bollywood celebs have reacted strongly against the mass molestation. Akshay Kunar posted a video on his social media account expressing rage and disgust at the episode. Aamir Khan too recently called for stringent laws to strike fear in the minds of criminals.

“The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government has to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem. In America, when such an incident happens within two or three months the culprit gets punished and the case is closed. When this will happen here, change will happen. In today’s times, those who molest women think that nothing will happen to them. When examples are set before them that of culprits getting punished and being thrown behind bars, that is when the situation wil change and criminals will feel scared. It is important to do that. Through my films and other things, I strive to increase sensitivity among women on such issues,” says Aamir Khan.

B-town also expressed rage at Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s statements where he partly pinned the blame on the dressing sense of women as being responsible for such incidents. The politician came under a lot of flak from all quarters.

