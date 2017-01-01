Hrithik Roshan took time off with sons, began New Year with a beautiful message. See pic

Hrithik Roshan is holidaying with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan since Christmas. Recently, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also spotted with them in Dubai. Hrithik Roshan is holidaying with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan since Christmas. Recently, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also spotted with them in Dubai.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have parted ways but it seems neither daddy not mommy are willing to compromise with their responsibilities as a parent. The new year has began and much like every father, daddy Roshan too has decided to spend the best of time with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik always prefers to have adventurous and sporty vacation with his sons. From skiing to rock climbing and boating, the trio has done all. And his latest picture hints at nothing different. From their attire, it is clear it is from another sport they indulged in, most likely ice skating. Hrithik had also celebrated Christmas with his sons in the French Alps before taking to the sun-kissed beaches of Dubai to ring in the New Year where even Sussanne was present.

Kicking off 2017, Hrithik picked a picture with his sons as the first post to share on the first day of new year. The father was seen posing with his kids, and his face bore one of the most heartwarming expressions a parent could have.

“Another year. Another chance to make life even brighter and better. Work hard, play harder. Envision it, manifest it. Let’s make the most of it. A Happy New Year to all of you from me and my boys! #keeplookingforward #begooddogood,” wrote the Mohenjo Daro actor.

Check out the lovely picture here.

Apart from taking the two out on exotic holidays, and splurging on gifts, the hunky dad has also been showering the two boys with hugs and kisses. Taking to his social networking handle, he shared a picture of himself giving his son a peck on his lips and captioned it saying, “He’s going to start the ‘too cool for hugs and kisses’ phase pretty soon. I’m getting as many cuddles as I can before that.”

2016 has not been the best year for Hrithik Roshan. His solo release Mohejo Daro tanked at the box office. He was surrounded by controversies in personal life too. His legal spat with Kangana Ranaut made it a tough year for the Bollywood’s Greek god too. Woman may have altered their opinion of him as a lover, but as a parent, he is someone to look upto even now. He is regularly spotted sharing candid moments with his two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s pictures with their sons in Dubai have left many happy. After a long time Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were seen smiling in one frame. Whether they will ever get back together is just a speculation, but the fact that both mother and father decided to put the happiness of their children before their own, is a new level of parenting goal.

