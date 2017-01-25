Hrithik Roshan, ‘mentor’ Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet exchange is inspiring

Despite discussions and midnight conferences, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan’s film saw a box office clash. Despite discussions and midnight conferences, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan’s film saw a box office clash.

It is still January and we are in the middle of probably the biggest box office clash of the year. Despite discussions and midnight conferences, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil came out with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on Wednesday and the buzz is already sky high. It also appeared that not all is well between SRK and Roshans with Rakesh Roshan announcing on Tuesday that he would not be watching Raees, he would rather watch Kaabil again.

But it seems Hrithik Roshan is out to mend all fences. The Kaabil star took to Twitter to share a message for his ‘mentor’ Shah Rukh. He wrote, “Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.” Hrithik and SRK are considered friends in the industry and Shah Rukh also worked with his father Rakesh in films such as Koyla and Karan Arjun.

Shah Rukh replied to the tweet and said he wished there was any way he could have avoided the clash, “@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome.”

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

Speaking about the clash, Hrithik had said earlier as well, “Business should be on one side and friendship on the other side. Raees and Kaabil can clash but the friendship shouldn’t clash. So we have to have that understanding. They have to do the best for their film and we have to do what is best for our film. And the friendship stays.”

Shah Rukh had earlier postponed the release of Raees which was initially supposed to clash with Salman Khan’s Sultan. Despite all his efforts, the superstar failed to get a release date for his film co-starring Mahira Khan. He then chose the long Republic Day weekend that had already been booked by Rakesh for Kaabil. Both the makers have said that they wanted to avoid a clash but a better date was not available. Hrithik had said about the clash, “They couldn’t find a better date. It’s not illegal.”

