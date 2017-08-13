Hrithik Roshan meets mathematician Anand Kumar, starts prep for his next. See photo

Mathematician Anand Kumar was overwhelmed with Hrithik Roshan’s hospitality. Mathematician Anand Kumar was overwhelmed with Hrithik Roshan’s hospitality.

Hrithik Roshan has started to prep for his next film, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor was seen spending some quality time getting to know his ‘character’ in person, having a conversation with Anand, who was in Mumbai yesterday. Hrithik invited Anand to his house and going by the pictures shared by Anand on his Facebook account, it seems the two have had a nice session along with director Vikas Behl.

Anand, who seemed extremely happy to have met the Kaabil actor, wrote on Facebook, “Just returned to Patna from Mumbai. But really I can’t forget my meeting yesterday with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The way he invited me to his house and gave me the honour really showed that he is not just a great artist but also a great human being. Thanks Hrithik ji, thanks a lot.”

Just a day before meeting Hrithik, Anand also met Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing a picture with him, Anand wrote, “Today, I was invited by cine star Akshay Kumar and after the release of ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ I met him over a cup of tea at his residence. There was a long chat. It felt nice.”

Hrithik’s biopic, which is tentatively being titled Super 30, is named after the coaching centre Anand Kumar runs in Patna. Anand had started Super 30 programme to coach economically impoverished students for IIT-JEE. The film will also focus on his journey of starting Super 30 and how devoted his life to grooming the IIT aspirants.

This is the first time Hrithik is working with the Queen director.

