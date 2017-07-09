Hrithik Roshan makes a snowman with his sons, proves he is world’s best Dad, watch video

Hrithik Roshan shared a video where he is seen playing with his sons and trying to make a snowman. Hrithik Roshan shared a video where he is seen playing with his sons and trying to make a snowman.

Far from the maddening crowd of Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan is vacationing with his two adorable sons- Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik just proved that why is world’s most generous dad. The actor who was last seen in Kaabil spent some quality time with his sons and indulged in some interesting activities. Hrithik shared a video where he is seen playing with his sons and trying to make a snowman. But it’s Hrithik’s funny take on their game that has caught our attention.

Hrithik shared the conversation between him and his sons and wrote, “Dad, do you want to build a snowman?’ ‘Sure!3 hours, countless abandoned efforts and 7 escalating snowball fights later….’It doesn’t have to be a snowman.’ ‘Sit back down. We’re going to make it one way or the other.’ #isntheacutelittleguy #snowmenaretricky #sorryOlaf”.

It seems like Hrithik has adopted a unique way of uploading these precious memories of his sons’ childhood. Earlier also, Hrithik shared a lovely picture of his sons and wrote, “Ridz: Is it supposed to do that? Ray: No dude, you broke it. Ridz: Should we tell dad? Ray: No way. We need to hide this. Ridz: He’s going to see! Ray: Nah, we’ll go tell him we are hungry. Ridz: But he’s going to see! Ray: Arey we’ll talk about food. He’s not going to see anything else. #Machievellisinthemaking #foodismyblindspot”.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand denied the reports claiming that his first choice for the project was Hrithik. “Hrithik and I have an equation or a relationship which is of great trust and respect, and the fact is that we are constantly talking about doing something together. We almost did ‘Fighter’ together, which eventually didn’t happen last year,” Siddharth told IANS.

