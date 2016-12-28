Hrithik Roshan was barely allowed to wear clothes in this hot as hell photo shoot, see pics

Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon’s hot hot cover. Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon’s hot hot cover.

Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon can scorch and sizzle on their own. Now, take them together, put them on a cover and as Hrithik said “barely” let them wear clothes and what have you got? This latest cover and it is so unbearably hot, it should come with a warning.

Sharing the picture, Bollywood’s Greek god said, “Going to style you, she said. Make you look hot, she said. Will barely let you wear clothes, she didn’t say. S’ok @anaitashroffadajania, I still love you. #thankfullysheleftthepantson #Dhoom2memories #shealwaysdoesthistome #Vogueindia.” Not just him, we were also reminded of Dhoom 2 with Hrithik’s rippling muscles and bare torso. Lisa in a bodysuit is looking no less.

Lisa too shared the cover with the caption, “Thank you @vogueindia and @anaitashroffadajania for making me feel Body Beautiful at every phase of life… just love you! 📸by @errikosandreou -you’re a magician. Make up @rosbelmonte Hair @georgiougabriel Full issue on stands 31st December, for a healthy = wealthy 2017 xx”

Earlier, Hrithik shared images with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they holidayed together. He wrote, “Lessons for the upcoming teenage years – What’s attitude without confidence? #Irefusetocallitswag #holidaysinthesnow #theygrowupsofast.”

MERRY CHRISTMAS! Sending u all BRIGHT LIGHT n LOVE. – from the Roshans. pic.twitter.com/uXKk3zB5NI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 25, 2016

This has been a bad year for Hrithik Roshan both on personal as well as professional front. The actor’s image took a major hit due to the ugly public fight between him and his “Kites” co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Hrithik’s ambitious big screen outing “Mohenjo Daro” despite its huge budget and a director like Ashutosh Gowarikar, sank without a trace at the ticket window. The movie was panned by critics as well for getting its facts wrong and Hrithik’s tanned look.

The film also had to compete with Akshay Kumar’s “Rustom”, which made its run at the box office even more difficult.

