Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil to have a Hollywood remake?

Kaabil makers have been approached for a Hollywood remake. Kaabil makers have been approached for a Hollywood remake.

While Bollywood has forever been receiving flak for being ‘inspired’ by Hollywood, we now hear the makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has been approached by 20th Century Fox for procuring the film’s remake rights. Kaabil, which revolves around a blind man who sets out to avenge the rape of his wife, was produced by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan and also starred Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Talking about the latest development, Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta told Mid-day, “It’s true that Fox, through Tomas Jegeus has approached Hrithik. Even though the developments are too premature to talk about at this moment, it is an honour for the team. What is also exciting is that Kaabil has been declared the best film of (the first half of) 2017 via an online poll. So, it’s a double win for us.” Kaabil had received mixed reviews but was loved by audiences. And even though it was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, it had a decent box office collection.

On being asked about the Hollywood remake, Rakesh Roshan said, “The screenplay was hard-hitting, and the drama, gripping. It would make for a wonderful Hollywood adaptation, given that it has all the necessary emotions. It struck gold at the box-office because it was about a visually-impaired lover seeking revenge.”

Hrithik was also seen in Bang Bang, the Bollywood remake of Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day. Earlier, the Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday! also had an official Hollywood remake in A Common Man which featured Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd