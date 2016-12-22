Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil: Here’s what his ex Sussanne Khan has to say about the film

When Sussanne Khan was asked about her thoughts on Kaabil, flashing a huge smile and giving a thumbs-up, Sussanne replied, “All the best. I am sure it will do very well.” When Sussanne Khan was asked about her thoughts on Kaabil, flashing a huge smile and giving a thumbs-up, Sussanne replied, “All the best. I am sure it will do very well.”

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan will always have his back, it seems. Never hesitant to show support for him in public, Sussanne is now rooting for Hrithik’s upcoming film, Kaabil, which is also his home production.

Dangal movie review

At an event in Mumbai last evening, where she was awarded for her Charcoal design project, the interior designer was asked about her thoughts on Kaabil. Flashing a huge smile and giving a thumbs-up, Sussanne replied, “All the best. I am sure it will do very well.”

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were considered one of the most compatible couples in the film industry, announced their separation in 2013, after 17 years of marriage. Their divorce got finalised in 2014 but they have remained friendly with each other even after parting ways. The duo was recently spotted enjoying a dinner with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and a few close friends.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan recently came together one more time for sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan recently came together one more time for sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Also, earlier in the year, when Hrithik was fighting a legal battle with actor Kangana Ranaut after she called him “a silly ex” in an interview, Sussanne extended her support for him, much to the surprise of many.

More from the world of Entertainment:

As for Kaabil, its success is extremely important for Hrithik as his last onscreen outing, the much-ambitious historical drama Mohenjo Daro, sank at the box office. Kaabil, an emotional thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, also stars Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy. It will fight it out against superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, at the box office on January 25.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd