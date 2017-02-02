Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil gets 200 more screens

Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil is doing well at the box-office. Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil is doing well at the box-office.

Hrithik Roshan’s film has proven to be Kaabil enough. We are saying so because after announcing its release in Pakistan from Monday this week, Rakesh Roshan, the producer of the film, has announced that the film will not be played on 200 more screens across the nation. Rakesh took to Twitter to announce this news. He wrote, “In view of the great response KAABIL is receiving across, exhibitors are adding up 200 PLUS new cinemas in the 2nd week.#Kaabil @iHrithik.”

Earlier, the producer, including the actor, were quite miffed that exhibitors have rescinded on their promise of allotting both Kabil and Raees 50:50 screens each. While Shah Rukh Khan’s film was given 60 percent screens, Kaabil was left with only 40 percent.

In view of the great response KAABIL is receiving across, exhibitors are adding up 200 PLUS new cinemas in the 2nd week.🙏🏻#Kaabil @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 2, 2017

Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan. — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 1, 2017

Hrithik’s film has become the first Hindi film to be released in Pakistan post the lift on the ban of any Indian content in the country. Confirming the news, Rakesh tweeted, “Yes it’s true! Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan.”

In an interview, the producer also said that he feels, “The love we are receiving for ‘Kaabil’ is same as when I made ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hain’.” In the terms of performance, despite tough competition from SRK’s film, Hrithik’s film has managed to mint over Rs 85 crore at the box office. Raees has made over Rs 115 crore till now.

Raees will release one week later in the country, on February 10.

