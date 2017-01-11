Hrithik Roshan thinks Jacqueline Fernandez is the fittest B-town beauty

Hrithik Roshan promotes Kaabil on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Hrithik Roshan promotes Kaabil on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

While the world drools over Hrithik Roshan’s fit body and abs, the actor believes it is Jacqueline Fernandez who is the fittest among all B-town women. The actor who shot for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s finale episode while promoting his upcoming film Kaabil, praised the Sri Lankan beauty saying, “She is the fittest woman in Bollywood. I know for a fact that Jackie religiously practices yoga and makes it a point to stick to her healthy diet.”

This surely got a smile on Jacqueline’s face. Well, the Dishoom actor is flying high being praised by none other that Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’ himself. Earlier, Hrithik and Jacqueline were seen sharing screen space for an advertisement. The two complimented each other really well, wanting us to see more of them together.

Also read | Disha Patani goes topless for Daboo Ratnani calendar. There’s Sunny Leone too. See pics

In the video, we could see the actors doing some intense action sequences, followed by romance. Jacqueline wore a thigh-slit green gown and looked hot while Hrithik was equally good looking. The ad film was written, directed and conceptualised by Sahil Sangha, who later expressed his desire to direct both of them together in a film too.

Look at some more pictures:

But this wasn’t the first time when the two made an appearance together. If you brush up your memories, you will remember that these two did a Dubsmash video together last year. Jacqueline promoted her film A Flying Jatt with the ‘Beat Pe Booty’ challenge and had thrown it to Hrithik.

Watch the video here

The two then shot a video together showing some real fun moves, and leaving their fans wanting to see them in a film even more.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd