Hrithik Roshan is like a ‘deer caught in the headlights’ after his sons Hrehaan and Hredaan trick him, see photo

Hrithik Roshan spends some quality time with his sons Hrehaan and Hredaan. Hrithik Roshan spends some quality time with his sons Hrehaan and Hredaan.

The Bollywood celebrity kids brigade is getting cuter by the day. It all started with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s five-year-old princess Aaradhya making her debut at Cannes Film Festival, then Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin Taimur attending Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s first birthday party followed by Shahid Kapoor’s darling daughter Misha learning to clap and finally Shah Rukh Khan realising his perfectly fitted genes in his four-year-old AbRam. The latest one to join the list are Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hrehaan (11) and Hredaan (9) who have tricked their father into agreeing to something about which the Kaabil actor is clueless.

On Wednesday, Hrithik shared a picture of him spending some quality time with his two sons. In the picture, while Hrehaan and Hredaan are in middle of a conversation, daddy Hrithik looks completely shocked. But what is it that left the Indian superhero amazed? Well, it is one of his sons who assured his brother that daddy has agreed to something but Hrithik seems to have heard it for the first time. The caption of the photo reveals further details which read as, “Him: ‘….and don’t worry dad’s totally cool with it. He said so.’ Me: What.” After being startled with what his son just said, Hrithik expressed his feelings as he further added the hashtags, “#deerinheadlights #becarefulwhatyouagreeto.”

Well, we must say this is how any kid of Hrehaan and Hredaan’s age must be tricking his or her parents to get things done their way. Parents must be having an assertive nod to this! Priyanka Chopra too could not stop herself from commenting on this cute post of Hrithik. She commented, “LOL”.

Hrithik has been a doting dad to his two sons who live with him after he separated from wife Sussanne Khan. The estranged couple continue to be friends even after they chose to go their separate ways and are still setting parenting goals as they do not miss to take their sons on several outings and vacations together.

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be making his debut in the biopic genre as speculations suggest that he has already signed his next film, a biopic on Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd