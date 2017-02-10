Hrithik Roshan is hopping mad at Tommy Hilfiger. His sons were involved

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared the image. Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared the image.

Hrithik Roshan is upset with the misuse of his image as an actor by Tommy Hilfiger, an international clothing line. Apparently, the brand used pictures of the actor and his two children Hrehaan and Hridhaan to promote their brand without permission. Hrithik took to Twitter and shared the image. Going by this picture, one can read the caption which goes, “Adorable Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Tommy Hilfiger kids.” Hrithik backlashed with an apt reply, “Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u. If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out.”

Actors form an integral part of a brand endorsement. However, sometimes brand do cross the line and misuse the actor’s image. Hrithik’s anger is understandable as it also involves his two children. The actor has been very protective of his kids.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has denied rumours of getting back with wife Sussanne Khan. The duo has been seen together on many occasions recently. In an interview to DNA, Hrithik said, “Sussane and I are friends. We still love and care for each other. That’s about all. As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I’ve grown very fond of them.”

Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out pic.twitter.com/QMB2h9Gm0y — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 9, 2017

In another interview with the same daily, the actor admits to not being in a relationship at present and loving his life to the fullest. The Kaabil actor said, “I am surprised that I don’t need that (love). I am not saying that I don’t enjoy the company of women, I enjoy that a lot in my life, but I don’t feel I need to fill any spaces. I am really leading a full life.”

