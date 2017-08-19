Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor. Here’s why

Hrithik Roshan gives a thuimbs up to Ranbir Kapoor’s life philosophy. Hrithik Roshan gives a thuimbs up to Ranbir Kapoor’s life philosophy.

Imagine what happens when your philosophy of life becomes an inspiration for a junior and the person starts living his or her life on the same lines as you do. A complete sense of accomplishment fills you. Something similar has happened with Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan. For Hrithik, success is not one’s encounter with fame or being rich. Instead for him, the true definition of success is being the best version of yourself. And now it is Ranbir Kapoor who has adopted Hrithik’s mantra of life. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir was quoted as saying, “I want to be the best version of myself.”

After Hrithik came across the positive views of Ranbir about success, he immediately took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the Jagga Jasoos actor. He tweeted, “Well said Ranbir 👍.” Now we know Ranbir is not on any social media platform but we hope Hrithik’s words reach the actor soon.

Well said Ranbir 👍 pic.twitter.com/iLT03LDlJv — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 17, 2017

In an interview which Hrithik gave in 2015, he said, “If you’re able to connect with people, if you’re certain enough to say ‘I can do this’, if you manage to have enough variety in your life, if you’re not stuck in a monotonous every day journey, that to me is success. It’s not about the money or the fame, not about working hard, that’s all great but it should come as a consequence of being the best version of yourself.”

Interestingly, we even saw Hrithik and the team of his fitness brand HRX put together a motivating video of HRX’s Keep Going campaign which spoke about striving to be the best version of yourself.

On the work front, Hrithik is prepping up for his next based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. He even met the man in Mumbai at his residence a few days back to understand the intricacies of his character well.

