My campaign is different from Salman Khan’s Being Human: Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan has launched a new initiative, Keep Going, which is a part of his clothing brand HRX, and while there are already comparisons between the campaign and the work superstar Salman Khan does through his Being Human foundation, Hrithik asserts that the two brands work on completely different ideologies. The Kaabil star says that while Being Human focuses on charity, his brand is more about self-introspection and improving oneself.

Hrithik today unveiled the full video of Keep Going, of over two-minutes, on his Twitter page. When asked about Salman and his foundation, the actor said, “Yes, I do feel strongly about my initiative, and I am sure Salman does too. But there is an essential difference. My initiative is not about making this world better or changing it, but about changing yourself. It’s about being the best you – physically, mentally and emotionally.

Watch the video here:

KeepGoing is a will.It is strength.It is u, fighting for a better u. So take my hand & let’s #KeepGoing. @hrxbrandhttp://t.co/D6RwieRYC2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 13, 2017

That’s the key objective of my initiative. I believe your entire world is a projection of your internal world in your brain. So, simply put, changing the world depends on the individual changing himself to become his best. Simple. We are mostly dealing with the physical aspects now, but in (the upcoming) stages, we will complete the circle,” he added. A lot of his colleagues, including his Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza and Anupam Kher, re-tweeted the video, calling it inspirational.

The Keep Going video, also featuring the 43-year-old actor, promotes the idea of rising back from one’s failures, never stopping and keep going till one achieves his or her best.

Check, what Bollywood celebrities have to say about Keep Going film:

Just when I was thinking I will bunk my workout today, as I drive home post pack up🙈 you compel me to #KeepGoinghttp://t.co/udF2mSVzYA — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 13, 2017

On work front, reports had been doing the rounds that Hrithik would team up with Kabir Khan in his next, alongside Katrina, but Kabir has dismissed the speculation.

