Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and other B-town celebs wish Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Rishi Kapoor turned 65 today. Rishi Kapoor turned 65 today.

Rishi Kapoor turned 65 today. With a career spanning decades and a lot of critical acclaim, the veteran actor is well-loved across the Bollywood fraternity and the country. He was last seen in Kapoor And Sons for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor this year. On his birthday today, many Bollywood stars took to Twitter and wished Rishi Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan, with whom Rishi Kapoor appeared in Agneepath, wrote, “Happy birthday Chintu uncle @chintskap thank u for the inspiration, the laughs and the warmth. With all my love.” Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the @chintskap – Happy Birthday Sir. Love you”

Farah Khan also wrote, “Happy birthday to the best lip syncer ever @chintskap .. our tribute to u.. lov always 😘😘😘” Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to @chintskap. Have a super year Chintu uncle.”

Randeep Hooda also tweeted, “This here is the real “rockstar” 😜keep rocking sir #RishiKapoor 🙏😘 @chintskap.” Veteran actor Sridevi who has collaborated with Rishi Kapoor is several films like Chandani wrote, “Wishing @chintskap a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji.”

Huma Qureshi also dropped a wish. She said, “Happy bday sir @chintskap love always 🤗” Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan tweeted, “Chintu Happy Birthday! Happiness & peace ✌️ @chintskap”

Check out all the tweets from B-town celebs for Rishi Kapoor.

Happy birthday Chintu uncle @chintskap thank u for the inspiration, the laughs and the warmth. With all my love. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 4, 2017

Happy birthday to the best lip syncer ever @chintskap .. our tribute to u.. lov always 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Og57Zu7V3I — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 4, 2017

Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to @chintskap. Have a super year Chintu uncle. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 4, 2017

Wishing @chintskap a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji. — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 4, 2017

Happy bday sir @chintskap love always 🤗 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 4, 2017

Chintu Happy Birthday! Happiness & peace ✌️ @chintskap — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) September 4, 2017

There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the @chintskap – Happy Birthday Sir. Love you pic.twitter.com/wgjZwpEylC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 4, 2017

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor is waiting for the release of his film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, Payal Ghosh and Prem Chopra. It is slated to be released on September 15. Rishi os also working on 102 Not Out, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd