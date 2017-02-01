Hrithik Roshan donates his eyes, joins Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikanth and Sonakshi Sinha

Hrithik Roshan becomes even more Kaabil, donates eyes on his birthday. Hrithik Roshan becomes even more Kaabil, donates eyes on his birthday.

Hrithik Roshan does major acting through his eyes. And it was proved all the more when he emoted while playing a blind man in his latest release Kaabil. The actor, who celebrated his birthday on January 10, made it highly special this year by doing an extra bit. He donated his eyes to support the cause. Earlier, actors like Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikath, Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Madhavan, Rani Mukerji, Sonakshi SInha and Hema Malini have already pledged their eyes.

According to a report in Times of India, chairman and director of Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Dr. S Natarajan asked Rakesh Roshan if Hrithik would like to promote eye donation and pledge his eyes. He was in for a pleasant surprise when the producer responded that his light-eyed son was already planning the same. Dr. Natarajan has an old association with the Roshan family since he was also the doctor of Hrithik’s paternal grandfather, the famous composer Roshan.

Apparently, Hrithik wanted to keep the news under wraps. However, now they decided to spread the word. “Although Hrithik pledged his eyes on his birthday, he requested us not to publicise this as he did not want to make this about promoting Kaabil. Now that Kaabil is a great success, we would like to use this news to encourage the public to pledge their eyes and share the light and follow Hrithik’s example,” Natarajan said in the report.

Hrithik played a blind man in Kaabil. The film, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is doing well at the box office and has earned over Rs 70 crores in domestic market. Hrithik was so moved while preparing for his role and understanding the plight of the visually impaired that he took this decision. Apart from Hrithik, the film stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in the lead role.

There were reports that Hrithik’s film, Kaabil, is likely to hit theatres in Pakistan on Monday after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finally signed the summary/policy prepared by a special committee on the release of Bollywood films in Pakistan.

