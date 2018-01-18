Hrithik Roshan nails the chocolate boy look on Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar. See photos

Hrithik Roshan has featured on Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar for the seventeenth time. Hrithik Roshan has featured on Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar for the seventeenth time.

The celebrity calendar of Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled on Wednesday evening and like every year we had the best shots of twenty-four Bollywood celebrities hung on the wall at the launch event. Among all, there was Hrithik Roshan who has participated in this annual ritual of Bollywood for the seventeenth time. Hrithik has been gracing Dabboo Ratnani calendar from past so many years and every time the actor poses for it, his many fans are left impressed.

Hrithik, often addressed as the ‘Greek-God’ of Bollywood, looked debonair as he posed with the Ratnani family including Dabboo, his wife Manisha and his three children, Shivaan, Myrah and Kiara. These behind the scenes photos of Kaabil actor also reminds us of his photos with his two adorable sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. He definitely seems to have his way with kids and every time he is around them, he spells fun.

Check out these photos of Hrithik Roshan:

The other click which might make you go gaga over the handsome actor is the one where he looks straight into your eyes through the mirror. Last year Hrithik pulled off his chiselled body in a shirtless click for the calendar quite well and this year we see a chocolaty side of him. On the work front, Hrithik is prepping up for Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, where he will be playing math wizard Anand Kumar.

Apart from Hrithik, other Bollywood A-listers who have featured on the calendar this year includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Vidya Balan and others. Though the official photos of the calendar are not yet out, fans are already swooning over their favourite stars.

