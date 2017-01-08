Watch Hrithik Roshan shaking a leg with fans

Hrithik Roshan and his fun and fantastic moment with fans in Dubai Hrithik Roshan and his fun and fantastic moment with fans in Dubai

Actor Hrithik Roshan, known for his dancing skills, couldn’t resist shaking a leg with a fan here.

Hrithik, who was here to promote his forthcoming film Kaabil, tweeted a video in which he can be seen dancing with a fan.

“Dubai, you were fun and fantastic as usual. The crowd had so much energy, couldn’t resist shaking a leg,” he captioned the six-second-long clipping that he shared on Saturday.

The next day, the actor thanked the people of Dubai.

He tweeted: “Such a pleasure to be here and connect with all of the Arab world! Marhabba beautiful people.”

Hrithik Roshan is known for being one of the most flexible dancers in Bollywood. Often his movies are promoted and get popular for his dance skills.

Hrithik Roshan who has been separated from his wife Sussanne Khan was however seen on vacation with his kids and former wife. The two may have parted ways but they have not compromised as parents.

Dubai, you were fun and fantastic as usual. The crowd had so much energy, couldn’t resist shaking a leg. #Kaabil pic.twitter.com/1xf3AMlaFg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 7, 2017

After a long time, when the two were happily seen together in one frame it only raised a fan’s hope that the two might get back together again. Sadly nothing as such has been announced as of yet.

Much like many other folks, 2016 has not been a very pleasant year for Hrithik Roshan. Neither did his film , Mohenjo Daro shine at the box office and in his personal life, he was embroiled in a huge legal battle with Kangana Ranaut, which later ended last year itself.

Also read: What Hrithik Roshan has to say about acting opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan

Kaabil will be his first release in 2017. Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy. It is set to release on January 25.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd