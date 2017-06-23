Hrithik Roshan celebrates 11 years of Krrish, India’s most successful superhero film

Krrish was released on June 23, 2006 and has completed 11 years. Krrish was released on June 23, 2006 and has completed 11 years.

When it is about portraying a role of a superhero in India, the only name that comes to our mind is Hrithik Roshan as Krrish. Krrish is by far the most successful and loved superhero that India has witnessed till date. The movie was released on June 23, 2006, and Hrithik Roshan in his superhero avatar garnered an overwhelming response from the young generation with his performance. The made the film one of the most popular franchise films in Indian cinema.

Celebrating the 11 years anniversary of the superhit film, Hrithik Roshan took on his official Twitter account saying, “It’s truly been an incredible journey. One that has spanned 11yrs n still promising more. #11yearsofKrrish thank u all for the love!” Audiences were completely captivated with Krrish flying around with the mask and cape, saving people and spreading happiness. Krrish was successful in impressing not only the young audience but it also captivated adults with his idealistic physic and flexibility to perform high-octane action scenes. Even though it has been 11 years, Hrithik’s Krrish remains the most successful and loved superhero that India has seen till date. Krrish 3 even went on to become the 10th highest grossing worldwide Bollywood movie ever with Rs 374 crore. Hrithik Roshan and his Krrish avatar are also doing a cameo in a Marathi film, Hrudayantar.

It’s truly been an incredible journey. One that has spanned 11yrs n still promising more. #11yearsofKrrish thank u all for the love! pic.twitter.com/U1XEgwskmy — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 23, 2017

In Krrish, Priyanka Chopra starred opposite Hrithik while Krrish 3 featured the duo along with Kangana Ranaut. Talks for Krrish 4 is to have a Marathi actor opposite Hrithik and the script is being worked on. We are eagerly waiting for the next franchise of the superhero series.

