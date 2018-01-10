Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Sussanne Khan to Akshay Kumar, wishes pour in for Super 30 actor

Hrithik Roshan is receiving a lot of birthday wishes, but the most special one is from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan is receiving a lot of birthday wishes, but the most special one is from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on January 10. While many of his crazy fans have flooded social media with photos and videos, his close friends from the industry too have shared wishes for the birthday boy. The most special one is from Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan may have separated but they are still best of friends and stand by each other in happy and difficult times. They are also co-parenting their children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Today, on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, ex-wife Sussanne wished him with a heartfelt note that she posted with a lovely photo. The note read, “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday 🖤 🎂 🌈🧚🏻‍♂️🌟smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light…limitless 😇 #sacredheart.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a lovely post for Hrithik which read, “Even though you’re already blessed with the best…best family, friends, neighbors 😜 This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday @iHrithik :).”

Vivek Anand Oberoi too posted a picture with the birthday boy Hrithik and wrote along, “Superhero on screen, superbuddy in real life….love you bro! Happy bday! @iHrithik #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan.”

He’s not just a complete actor but also an Inspiration for Millions.

Video Dedicated to @iHrithik as he turns 44.#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/VDXKsQHW48 — Hrithik Trends (@TrendsHrithik) January 9, 2018

Here are the lovely birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan:

From the innocence of Ladoo to the stealth of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, he’s a stroke of brilliance on the big screen & a stealer of hearts! #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan 😍@iHrithik pic.twitter.com/i74uBknxV2 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 10, 2018

Even though you’re already blessed with the best…best family, friends, neighbors 😜 This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday @iHrithik :) — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2018

Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik – have a great one and may you always radiate positivity where ever you go. Big hug. pic.twitter.com/RGDxR5DUmk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2018

Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik .may you have a fab year ahead..A little in the day but I absolutely love the Hrx stuff you sent us..Thank You http://t.co/3l55WI1lik — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 10, 2018

Happiest Birthday to you @iHrithik you are such a special soul😇Wishing u happiness, success love in abundance and great health above all😬😘 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 10, 2018

Wishing my friend with a truly beautiful soul @iHrithik a very happy birthday. Love you man. 🤗 — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) January 10, 2018

Happy birthday to one of the sweetest guys and my sons biiiiiiiig inspiration!!!!❤️❤️❤️ @iHrithik — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) January 10, 2018

Happy bday my first n darling super hero @iHrithik 💓💖💙💗💚 pic.twitter.com/lz3bD7EuVc — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) January 10, 2018

Happy birthday my oldest nicest most large hearted superhero buddy lots of love forever keep shining @iHrithik — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) January 10, 2018

Happy birthday Hrithik! 🎂 Can’t believe it’s been more than 2 years since #DheereDheere. Time truly flies! Wish you all the love and joy on this special day 🌟 @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/mL2R34fzU6 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 10, 2018

We too wish a happy year ahead too Hrithik Roshan.

