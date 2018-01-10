Top News

Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Sussanne Khan to Akshay Kumar, wishes pour in for Super 30 actor

Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan may have separated but they are still best of friends and stand by each other in happy and difficult times.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: January 10, 2018 3:01 pm
Hrithik Roshan is receiving a lot of birthday wishes, but the most special one is from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on January 10. While many of his crazy fans have flooded social media with photos and videos, his close friends from the industry too have shared wishes for the birthday boy. The most special one is from Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan may have separated but they are still best of friends and stand by each other in happy and difficult times. They are also co-parenting their children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Today, on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, ex-wife Sussanne wished him with a heartfelt note that she posted with a lovely photo. The note read, “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday 🖤 🎂 🌈🧚🏻‍♂️🌟smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light…limitless 😇 #sacredheart.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a lovely post for Hrithik which read, “Even though you’re already blessed with the best…best family, friends, neighbors 😜 This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday @iHrithik :).”

Vivek Anand Oberoi too posted a picture with the birthday boy Hrithik and wrote along, “Superhero on screen, superbuddy in real life….love you bro! Happy bday! @iHrithik #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan.”

Here are the lovely birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan:

We too wish a happy year ahead too Hrithik Roshan.

