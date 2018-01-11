Sussanne Khan joins Hrithik Roshan at his birthday bash, see photos

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 44th birthday with Sussanne Khan and others. Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 44th birthday with Sussanne Khan and others.

Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on Wednesday. While daddy Rakesh Roshan made the day special by announcing the release date of Krrish 4, next in the superhero franchise Krrish, ex-wife Sussanne took to her social media account to let the actor know what importance he holds in her life. She wrote, “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday 🖤 🎂 🌈🧚🏻‍♂️🌟smile that smiles brightest and u always will spread that light …limitless 😇 #sacredheart.” Later in the day, Hrithik hosted a party for friends and family at his residence in Mumbai. Those who joined the Super 30 actor in the celebrations included Sussanne, Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl, Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan and Zayed Khan among others.

Hrithik also addressed the media on his 44th birthday and cut his birthday cake with them. The actor looked as handsome as always in his casual outfit.

See photos of Hrithik Roshan and others from his birthday celebrations:

(All pics courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

During the day, Hrithik was showered with love and blessings from his friends, fans and colleagues. His Kaho Na Pyaar Hai co-actor Ameesha Patel posted photos with him while wishing him on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy bday my first n darling super hero @iHrithik 💓💖💙💗💚” Sonali Bendre who was accompanied by husband Goldie Behl at Hrithik’s birthday bash shared a video of him playing with the kids and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best babysitter in town & one of the nicest people I know. Wishing that this year brings you all that you hope for @hrithikroshan. Lots of love always…”

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen on the silver screen as an educationist Anand Kumar in the biopic Super 30. His last release Kaabil in 2017 where he played a visually impaired man did fairly well at the box office.

