Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Here’s why he is Bollywood’s true ‘Greek God’

If you too collected his posters, wrote him fan letters and danced on his songs, then welcome to the Hrithik Roshan club! Here is one actor who has been every girl’s college crush in the 2000s. He literally barged into the territory, which was ruled by the Khans for years, and not just dethroned them, but even owned it! Hrithik was like a whiff of fresh air whose debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai gave Bollywood a face many were waiting for. Yes, a star was born, and we cannot thank papa Rakesh Roshan any less for that. To call him the perfect amalgamation of all three – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, won’t be wrong. He soon became Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ and nobody could snatch away that position.

Hrithik might have been a start kid, but his journey wasn’t something we see in today’s ‘nepotism hit’ industry. His series of flops even left him with the tag of ‘one film wonder’. However, this actor made his way back to the race and this time with even more vigour. With Dhoom 2, Lakshya, Jodha Akbar and Agneepath, he proved his mettle in every form of acting and performance. Hrithik might be lying low for a year, owing to his personal life and several controversies à la Kangana Ranaut, but his ardent fans know it won’t be long before he will bounce back. We are totally waiting for his next film Super 30.

As Hrithik turns 44 today, here’s taking a trip back to his filmy journey, and tracking what makes Hrithik stand apart even after being in the business for 17 years.

Hrithik dethroned the Khans

Hrithik’s dream debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai shook the position of all the reigning Khans that time. The then 26-year-old Hrithik swept all the major awards. But, there was another newcomer who faced a jolt – Abhishek Bachchan. Another star kid, and a big one, Abhishek made his debut with Refugee in the same year. But we know what happened!

Hrithik took risks at the peak of his career

Hrithik dared to play a terrorist quite early in his career. When any other actor would try to establish his footing as a romantic-action hero, Hrithik signed films like Mission Kashmir and Fiza, leaving many questioning his preferences. Later he even picked experimental roles like a differently abled man in Koi Mil Gaya, a thief in Dhoom 2, a euthanasia-seeking magician in Guzaarish, a revenge-hungry son in Agneepath, an aimless lad in Lakshya and a visually impaired husband in Kaabil. He played Emperor Akbar with conviction in Jodha Akbar too. Hrithik can pull off all kinds of roles.

Hrithik is the ultimate dance icon

As they say, he dances like a dream. Before Hrithik, Bollywood dance was more about Govinda’s classic moves, Salman’s convenient hip shake, or Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo’ thumping on the ground. Hrithik redefined all of that and introduced cine fans to some real dance moves. He filled that void of a true dancer. Only Hrithik could pull off a Prabhu Deva choreography in “Main Aisa Kyun Hoon.” Today, no film is complete without his moves. Period!

Hrithik swept through awards

He owns six Filmfare trophies. He has received at least 145 nominations at various award ceremonies throughout the globe till date. And out of this, he won 136 times. Hrithik’s most nominated films are Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Jodhaa Akbar. KNPH holds a name in the Limca Book of Records for the greatest number of awards won by a Bollywood film, a total of 102.

Hrithik became Bollywood’s first superhero

For an audience hooked to Hollywood superheroes, accepting a desi one was a challenging. But Hrithik took that up and arrived as Krrish. He got more love from the kids who could relate to an Indian superhero much better. Though Drona and Ra.One followed, but they couldn’t surpass Krrish.

Hrithik has a wax statue

Hrithik found place in the elite list of select few celebs who got a wax statue at the famous Madame Tussauds museum in London. In 2011, and at the age of 37, he became the fifth Indian star and youngest celebrity to get this honour. When his wax figure was displayed, in no time it became among the most kissed statues at Tussauds.

Hrithik gives fitness goals

From casual to formal, Hrithik can pull off anything. He even has a fitness clothing line in his name titled “HRX Signature Collection.” From those rimless glasses in KNPH to cropped tees in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and semi-formals in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik has been one trend setter. Can we think of a more stylish thief that him in Dhoom2?

Hrithik is the Greek God

This is one tag he has been carrying forever and it still remains unchallenged. Ask him about being called one and he quips, “That’s far from the truth. I have been to Greece and no one recognised me there.” With those kind of international looks, no wonder he has been approached for Hollywood films several times. All this and much more, indeed makes Hrithik the perfect Greek God!

As Hrithik continues to give us all sorts of goals, here’s wishing this star, a very happy birthday!

