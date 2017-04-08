Hrithik Roshan becomes brand ambassador of global meet up app

Greek God Hrithik Roshan now a brand ambassador of a French based dating app Happn. Greek God Hrithik Roshan now a brand ambassador of a French based dating app Happn.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has become the brand ambassador of digital global meet up application named ‘Happn’.

The announcement was made here on Friday in the presence of CEO and co-founder of the company Didier Rappaport.

Dressed in white and grey, Hrithik looked dashing and said he was excited to be a part of the app that connects people.

Though there are many dating apps available online these days, the intention of this France-based company’s app is to connect people with whom we often cross paths in daily life.

Talking on the occasion, Hrithik said, “I am a people’s person, I strongly believe that life is all about the people that you are connecting with, makes it more interesting and meaningful. As the concept of ‘Happn’ provides the purpose of that, I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this. ‘Haapn’ is something that I call intuitive technology and that can actually be life changing.”

On the work front, his recent film Kaabil, which released in January this year, received positive reviews from critics and audience alike. After the success of Kaabil, Hrithik has not officially announced anything about signing a new project as yet.

Hrithik Roshan, who is considered the Greek God of India recently also shared that like Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor he too wished to write a book about himself but he does not have a flair for writing. In another interview the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor also confessed that he doesn’t have any dream of sitting of becoming a director like his father.

With inputs from IANS

