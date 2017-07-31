Hrithik Roshan asks why he is barely wearing anything, but his fans aren’t complaining. See photo

Hrithik Roshan bares it all in his recent picture. Hrithik Roshan bares it all in his recent picture.

There is a reason why Hrithik Roshan is referred to as Bollywood’s Greek God, and with a picture that he has posted on his Instagram account, he proves that he totally deserves the title. The actor posted a click from his photo shoot which he had done during the release of his last film Kaabil. In the picture, the actor is flaunting his assets, quite literally. We see him pulling down his trousers a little below his pelvic, leaving his fans drooling.

Hrithik went shirtless for this picture, and just like the way John Abraham posed on the beach by pulling down his boxers in Dostana, Hrithik attempted to do the same but from the front, but stopping at just the right time. Yes, you read that right! And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the picture will definitely set your hearts racing. While his female fans are drooling over him, Hrithik has one question, ‘why can’t I wear clothes’. With the picture, the actor shared a conversation between him and Style god, which would make you laugh but also agree with the Style gods completely.

Hrithik wrote, “Me: I’m already barely wearing anything. Please no more.

Style Gods: You’re overdressed! We need more! Or rather, less.

Me: But-

Style Gods: LESS!

Me: ……. Fine.

#thefaceofresignation #whycantIwearclothes #itgetscolddude”

But do we want to see him all covered up? No way!

The actor was vacationing with his kids Hrehaan and Hredhaan, along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan in New York. On the work front, the actor has reportedly signed a biopic based on mathematician Anand Kumar in a film titled Super 30.

His film Kaabil has also been approached by 20th Century Fox for a Hollywood remake and the makers are in talks for the procurement of the remake rights.

