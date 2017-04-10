Hrithik Roshan announces release date of his Marathi debut film Hrudayantar

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film Kaabil. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film Kaabil.

Hrithik Roshan today announced the release date of debut Marathi film Hrudayantar. He took to Twitter and wrote, “So happy 2announce release date of #Hrudayantar film at I’m am happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1 @hrudayantarfilm.” The film will be directed by actor’s fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis. Hrudayantar is produced by Vikram Phadnis Productions and Young Berry Entertainment. The film is reportedly an emotional drama. The film will also star Mukta Barve, Sonali Khare and Subodh Bhave.

“I am very excited. I was working on the film since past 3 years and finally, my story is reaching to the audience in theatres on June 9. I am excited and anxious,” Phadnis said in a statement.

So happy 2announce release date of #Hrudayantar afilm dat I’m am happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1 @hrudayantarfilm pic.twitter.com/yVFXHjwMgL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the actor has recently become the brand ambassador of a digital application named Happn. Talking about the occasion, Hrithik told IANS, “I am a people’s person, I strongly believe that life is all about the people that you are connecting with, makes it more interesting and meaningful. As the concept of ‘Happn’ provides the purpose of that, I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this. ‘Haapn’ is something that I call intuitive technology and that can actually be life changing.

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s next film. Hrithik’s last film Kaabil got accolades from fans and critic alike. It also collected more than Rs 100 crore at box office. Hrithik recently also expressed a desire to write a book about his life but said that he is not a writer.

