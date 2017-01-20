Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hridhaan proves himself Kaabil, wins gold. See pics

While Hrithik Roshan is all busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Kaabil, mother Sussanne Khan is enjoying a proud moment as son Hridhaan Roshan won a medal. While Hrithik Roshan is all busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Kaabil, mother Sussanne Khan is enjoying a proud moment as son Hridhaan Roshan won a medal.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have separated but when it comes to parenting, we have seen the two taking their responsibilities very seriously. While father Hrithik is all busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Kaabil, mother Sussanne experienced a proud moment as their younger son Hridhaan Roshan won a medal.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s son Hridhaan won the gold medal in long jump and the family could not be more proud of him. Sussanne Khan shared the happy moment with the caption, “A shiny medals day🥇🥈🏃🏻soooo proud of you gold in long jump😍😍😍🌟🌟and silver in relay😍🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🎶👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤ #myridzajaan.”

Also, Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan who is also Kaabil’s producer couldn’t be more proud. He also shared the news with Hridhaan’s pic where he is posing with his medal. Rakesh Roshan tweeted, “My grandson Hridhan wins Gold in long jump, Kaabil beta!”

See Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hridhaan’s picture with the gold medal:

My grandson Hridhan wins Gold in long jump, Kaabil beta! pic.twitter.com/oJu7F9d7Lg — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 19, 2017

Many congratulations to Hridhaan for this big win!

Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan may have gone their separate ways but they continue to be extremely good friends. Be it Hrithik’s birthday, the New Year celebrations or a fun time with their kids Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, we have seen Hrithik and Sussanne together on these special occasions. Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have managed to stay good friends.

See a few pics of Hrithik Roshan and ex wife Sussanne Khan and their sons:

Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited movie Kaabil is all set to release on January 25th.

