Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take sons on a vacation and continue to give us family goals, see photos

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan came together for their children and planned a family vacation. The two with their sons- Hrehaan and Hridhaan- are currently vacationing in Orlando. Both Hrithik and Sussanne were joined by family friends Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. Sonali Bendre shared a couple of photographs from their family vacation on her Twitter page. The adults were accompanied by their children and it seems all of them had some great time there. Sonali shared one picture where she can be seen posing with Hrithik and Sussanne. She wrote, “#Fun #Friends #UniversalStudios #Orlando #SummerVacay @sussannekroshan @gayatriob @iHrithik”. Sonali also shared another picture where she can be seen with children. The actor captioned the picture as, “A magical experience is made even more special when it’s shared with the ones you love. #Orlando #UniversalStudios #SummerVacay”.

In yet another picture that Sonali shared, the actor wrote, “Studies show that visiting @WaltDisneyWorld actually improves happiness and overall health. Suffice to say, the studies are right! :D”. Sussanne also shared some pictures from her family vacation on her Instagram and wrote,”Wanderlust #suzqsheartmonsters #summeradven2017 #live #orlandobloomers”

A magical experience is made even more special when it’s shared with the ones you love. #Orlando #UniversalStudios #SummerVacay pic.twitter.com/yPBbi1zzEz — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 1, 2017

Studies show that visiting @WaltDisneyWorld actually improves happiness and overall health.

Suffice to say, the studies are right! :D pic.twitter.com/5P65ShGZEW — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 29, 2017

Both Hrithik and Sussanne were seen together after a long time. After separating in 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne have been able to maintain a healthy relationship. Both come together for any family occasion. Sussanne also attended Kaabil’s success party.

Earlier Hrithik shared a cute picture of his sons and wrote, “Ridz: Is it supposed to do that? Ray: No dude, you broke it. Ridz: Should we tell dad? Ray: No way. We need to hide this. Ridz: He’s going to see! Ray: Nah, we’ll go tell him we are hungry. Ridz: But he’s going to see! Ray: Arey we’ll talk about food. He’s not going to see anything else. #Machievellisinthemaking #foodismyblindspot”.

