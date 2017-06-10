Hrithik Roshan and sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan vacation photo shows how you should spend summer vacations with your super-active kids

Hrithik Roshan is spending summer vacations with his kids. Hrithik Roshan is spending summer vacations with his kids.

Spending summer vacations right is the hardest job for any parent, especially if their kids are naturally sporty and active in life. But it seems Hrithik Roshan is not sweating about it because he knows what to do to keep his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan busy during their ‘me’ time. The actor has shared a picture from their recent vacations in which the kids seem to be having a ball on the yacht while Hrithik is keeping an eye on them. The actor wrote on Instagram, “According to them, anything can be a trampoline if you try hard enough.

#aleapoffaith #tryingnottofreakout #acrobaticadventures.”

A few days back, the Kaabil actor shared a picture of him spending some quality time with his two sons. In the picture, while Hrehaan and Hredaan are in middle of a conversation, daddy Hrithik looks completely shocked by what one of his sons said. He captioned the image revealing a bit of the conversation that had him amazed. He wrote, “Him: ‘….and don’t worry dad’s totally cool with it. He said so.’ Me: What.”

Check out the picture:

On the work front, the 45-year-old actor is set to make his debut in the biopic genre. Speculations suggest that Hrithik has already signed his next film, a biopic on Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar, which would be helmed by Vikas Bahl. If sources are to be believed, the project will be titled Super 30.

Well, before he comes back on screen, it seems his family time with kids is going to keep us entertained.

