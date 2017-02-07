Hrithik Roshan reviews Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and finds it jolly good

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2. ( Picture courtesy: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2. ( Picture courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

Jolly LLB 2, a courtroom drama, is just a few days away from its release at theatres near you but good words about the film have already started flowing in. Hrithik Roshan, who is riding high on the success of his recent release Kaabil, is all praise for Akshay Kumar’s film. The actor attended a private screening hosted by Akshay in Mumbai and later he took to social media to share his opinion on the film.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic!” in response to which Akshay wrote, “Thank you buddy, you are forever generous with your words Was great to catch up And all credit goes to good planning by the team!”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Akshay has been extensively promoting his film. The actor, who at present is in Delhi with his Jolly team, gave an impromptu performance yesterday at a college on a blockbuster track, Chura Ke Dil Mera, from his 90’s film – Main Khiladi Tu Anari. This is for the first time that the action king would be playing a lawyer and is paired with Huma Qureshi in Jolly LLB 2.

Read Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar’s tweet:

This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! http://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 6, 2017

Thank you buddy, you are forever generous with your words 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Was great to catch up 😁 And all credit goes to good planning by the team! http://t.co/a4hfau21lP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2017

The film landed in a legal mess after a lawyer filed a petition in Bombay High Court saying the film mocked the legal profession. After due consideration, the court asked for four cuts in the film. Jolly LLB 2’s team has accepted the cuts.

Also read | Jolly LLB2: Bombay HC orders cuts, Jaipur court summons actors

While the film has been passed with a few cuts in India, it has been certified 12A by British censors on 6 Feb 2017 with an approved run time of 136 min 56 sec (2 hours, 16 minutes, 56 seconds), as reported by Taran Adarsh. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 will release this Friday (February 10). It also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd