Hrithik Roshan about Anand Kumar biopic: Cinema is a fantastic medium to tell inspiring tales

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is in talks for the biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, believes cinema is the best medium to celebrate stories of real heroes.

Kumar runs the famous ‘Super 30’ program for IIT aspirants in Patna. He mainly trains the economically backward students for IIT-JEE. He started the program in 2002. “If an opportunity presents itself (to narrate such stories) then it’s great. I think cinema is a fantastic medium to bring out stories that are inspiring and empowering. I am still in discussions for the film on him (Kumar). It’s not official but as soon as it will be, I will let you know,” Hrithik said in an interview.

The film tentatively titled ‘Super 30’ will trace Anand’s rise to fame as the founder of the program. Recently Kumar posted picture of his meeting with Hrithik and director Vikas Bahl. Though the 43-year-old superstar refrains from talking about the project, when asked if the prep work has already started for the movie, he said, “I have not signed the film. I will only be able to talk about it once it’s all official.”

If all goes well, then in his journey of 17 years in the film industry, it is for the first time that Hrithik will be acting in a biopic. Kumar also met actress Katrina Kaif recently and this has led to speculation that she might team up with Hrithik again, after Bang Bang. On working with Katrina again, Hrithik said, “I have no idea (about her being part of the film).”

