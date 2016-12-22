Hrithik Roshan beats Aamir Khan, becomes highest advance taxpaying actor

Hrithik Roshan has become the leading actor to pay the highest advance tax till mid-December. Hrithik Roshan has become the leading actor to pay the highest advance tax till mid-December.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has become the leading actor to pay the highest advance tax till mid-December. Hrithik has seen a 1500 per cent jump in his gross earning as compared to last year in the same quarter. He paid an advance tax of Rs 80 crore this time (till December 15, 2016), compared to Rs 50 crore last year.

The actor has surpassed his contemporaries who were leading the charts till September 2016. According to reports, the data of advance taxes paid till September 2016 had Sultan actor Salman Khan as the top tax-paying actor of Bollywood by paying an advance tax of Rs 16 crore, as compared to Rs 11 crore paid during the same period, last year. However, now the actor is on the fourth position with Rs 14 crore paid as tax.

After Hrithik, it is Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who has paid Rs. 74 crore to Income Tax Department. The actor, whose film Dangal is all set to hit the screens on December 23rd, was happier by paying advance tax of Rs 3.7 crore till September of this year. Last year, the actor had just paid Rs 4.5 crore last year. On the third position is Rockstar actor Ranbir Kapoor, who paid s 37 crore as advance tax till December 2016. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star had paid Rs. 7.8 crore as advance tax till September 2016.

Surprisingly, last year, Akshay was leading with a sum of Rs 18 crore (ahead of Salman) till September 2015 but now the actor stands on the fifth position with Rs 10 crore paid to Income Tax Department as the highest advance tax payers for this fiscal year.

On sixth position, it is none other than our leggy lass Deepika Padukone. The actor has paid advance tax of Rs 3 crore this time, as compared to Rs 3.2 crore last year, as reported by Indiatoday.in. The new mommy of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan stands on the seventh position with Rs 70 lakh paid to the department.

