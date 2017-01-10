Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan is turning 43? This photoshoot proves that can’t be true

Hrithik Roshan turns 43 today. Hrithik Roshan turns 43 today.

Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan might be turning 43 today but his looks can fool you. Father to two super cute sons, Hrithik is making every girl go weak in the knees with his constant posts on Instagram and his unmissable shirtless shoot for a magazine. Well, it wasn’t long back when we saw Hrithik on another mag’s cover with dusky beauty Lisa Haydon. And now, we have access to other pictures from the same shoot.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, a few of his fans have posted some more pictures of Hrithik with Lisa and some of the fan pages have shared more exclusive pictures of just the actor. And the pictures take us back to his Dhoom 2 days.

The Greek god of Bollywood is perfect in every sense. He is a perfect poser, a perfect father, an amazing dancer and of course, an actor who has every now and then experimented with new concepts. He was the first actor to play a superhero in India with Krissh. And who can forget Jaadu?

With Kaabil, the actor is yet again ready to raise the bar for his contemporaries. The actor has started promoting his film and, at present, is in Dubai for a promotional tour.

Hrithik plays a blind man whose life changes after a tragedy. For the first time, the actor would be seen sharing the screen space with Yami Gautam.

The film, scheduled to release on January 25, will have a major box office fight with Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Who will emerge as a winner? Only future has the answer to it. But meanwhile, we are too eager to see him on the big screen.

