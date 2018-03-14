How well do you know Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan turns 53 today. Aamir Khan turns 53 today.

Aamir Khan, who turns 53 today, has had a long and illustrious journey in the movies so far. Starting his mainstream movie career with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1989, Aamir went on to star in some of the most popular films of the 90s including Raja Hindustani, Dil, Sarfarosh and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke among many others. His popularity saw a huge spike after Lagaan was nominated for The Academy Awards and with this, the audience also learnt that Aamir was a risk-taking producer. In the past few years, with films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, Aamir’s films have constantly guaranteed entertainment to viewers and for that he is loved not just in India but in China, Hong Kong, Turkey and many other countries as well.

