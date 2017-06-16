How Tubelight made things for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai difficult. Here are #AskTubelight reveals, watch video

Salman Khan mentioned that he did for Tubelight is making it a little difficult for him to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai, with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan mentioned that he did for Tubelight is making it a little difficult for him to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai, with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan seems to be super-confident about this upcoming film Tubelight and is giving the promotions his best shot. Salman had a live session with his fans and talked about the challenges he faced while playing Laxman Singh Bisht, the experience he had with the child artist in the film, the compliment his father gave him after seeing his work, and how it was working with brother Sohail Khan. Salman’s fans just flooded him with questions on a #asktubelight session on June 15, and Salman looked happy doing this.

While Salman mentioned that this film was emotionally challenging, he also said that all that he did for Tubelight

is making it a little difficult for him to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai, with Katrina Kaif. “I loved the character as it was narrated to be. This was my best role. I don’t think i will get any better role that this as this man is simple and emotional. This was the most loved character that I have ever played.” Salman also said, “The hardest thing for me was to walk and talk like Laxman Singh Bisht but once* i got it, the hard thing about this is how to not walk like that any more for Tiger Zinda Hai.”

The chat session must have been lot of fun for the actor and his fans. Watch a few videos, photos from Tubelight star Salman Khan’s #AskTubelight session:

The news of release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight have also reached New York where the makers have installed huge hoardings of Tubelight at Times Square. It seems the makers of the film are leaving no stone upturned to keep Indian fans of Salman excited about the film but also arouse curiosity among his international fans. Salman’s special television show, Super Night With Tubelight, along with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle and Chandan Prabhakar will also see the star promoting the film. We are just waiting for June 25, as this film will hit the theaters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd